Hi Everyone!

I usually like to start the week off on a light note but we need to get down to business as severe weather is in the cards later on. It’s already very warm, and steamy, but this thunderstorm risk is not about a hot atmosphere “needing to flex.” It is about a strong cold front slicing into what will be an unstable air mass. Hot and humid today with a high of 92°, but the humidity will continue to tick up through the day. The reason is what is now Tropical Depression Claudette just down to our South. She is going out to sea but is throwing a lot of moist air in form the ocean. Right in the path of that cold front. And that is the set up.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a “slight risk” for severe weather, and to our East a “marginal risk.” Figure by 5:00 so we will see storms breaking out to our West. Over the next few hours they will move East across the state.

After a gray, damp feeling, and cooler day tomorrow three really beautiful days lay ahead. We’ll have some blog fun then. But check back here later for any new developments and certainly tune in at 4-5-6, and 7 for special weather updates, and coverage if needed.

