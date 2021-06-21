COVID LATESTNo New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported For Two Days
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Two women were charged with arson after allegedly setting fire last week to a Hagerstown home belonging to one of their mothers, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Cheryl D. Saunders, 39, and Katherine A. Edwards, 66, allegedly set fire to a mobile home in the 16900 block of Warbler Court on June 15, according to an office statement. The home belonged to Saunders’ mother, according to the statement.

Multiple witnesses told investigators they saw the pair at the home and then smoke and flames a short time later. The home was not occupied at the time, according to the statement.

West Virginia State Police arrested Saunders in Martinsburg, W. Va. Monday. She is being held in the Eastern Regional Jail, pending extradition.

Deputy State Fire Marshals, with the assistance of the Washington County Warrant Task Force, arrested Edwards Tuesday. She is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Both women were charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and destruction of property over $1,000.

