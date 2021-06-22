BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 47.7 million Americans are expected to hit the roads or take a flight this Fourth of July holiday. That’s up 40% from 2020.

The volume is expected to near pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA. It’ll be the second-highest year for Independence Day travel, trailing behind 2019 numbers.

Locally, 1,036,400 Marylanders are expected to travel for Independence Day with 960,000 on the roads, 67,400 by air and 9,000 by bus, train or cruise.

“In Maryland, this year’s forecast is the highest travel volume on record, since 2001 for the July Fourth travel period and an increase of 42% over 2020, when total travel decreased to 728,500 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ragina C. Ali, Public and Government Affairs Manager at AAA Mid-Atlantic. “In Maryland, the Great American Road Trip is the mode of choice for nearly 93% of travelers, which is also the highest auto travel volume on record for the state besting the previous 2019 travel record by nearly 7%.”

Road trips will still dominate this summer, despite the highest gas prices in seven years.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” Ali said. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the unofficial kick-off of summer. All indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.”

According to AAA, top destinations are Orlando, Florida and Anaheim, California — presumably for Disney attractions, followed by Denver, CO, Las Vegas, NV and Seattle, WA.

But with labor shortages reported at airlines like American and Delta and a lack of employees at local restaurants and businesses, will the industry be able to serve these tourists? WJZ’s Avajoye Burnett will have more on this story Tuesday.