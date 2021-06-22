TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A four-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department has been suspended without pay after he was arrested and charged with theft, attempted theft and misconduct in office, Baltimore County Police said Tuesday.
Deandre Ross allegedly tried to steal the identity of a dead woman whose house he was dispatched to on March 16. He was sent to the woman’s home to respond to a call about a sudden death.READ MORE: Former Maryland Youth Pastor Don Martin Charged In 30-Year-Old Rape, Police Search For Other Victims
When the woman’s relatives filed a report of a missing laptop, detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau began to look into the matter, police said.
Following the investigation, detectives sent their findings to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, and prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury.READ MORE: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, President Joe Biden To Discuss Crime Prevention Wednesday
Ross has been indicted on multiple theft charges as well as misconduct in office, according to a department statement. He remains held without bail, at the Baltimore County Detention Center, pending a bail review hearing.
“We will work closely with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney throughout the criminal proceedings as we do in every criminal investigation,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. This incident is by no means representative of the fine work that your Baltimore County police officers perform on a daily basis. I can assure you that we remain committed to serving our communities with the utmost integrity and fairness.”MORE NEWS: SEE IT: Maryland Man Bitten By Copperhead Snake Along Trail While Filming