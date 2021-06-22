BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen in West Baltimore.
Brai’jon Harris was last seen on June 22 in the 2300 block of Lauretta Ave around 2:40 a.m. Harris was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue Jean Shorts, braids as shown in the picture and rainbow crocs.READ MORE: Former Maryland Youth Pastor Don Martin Charged In 30-Year-Old Rape, Police Search For Other Victims
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Harris is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100 or Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 and or simply dial 911.
Help Police Locate Missing 14-year-old GirlREAD MORE: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, President Joe Biden To Discuss Crime Prevention Wednesday
The Baltimore Police Department needs your help locating 14-year-old Brai’jon Harris. She was last seen on June 22, 2021, at approximately 2:40 a.m, in the 2300 block of Lauretta Avenue. https://t.co/6dwd1SgiP3 pic.twitter.com/sBqBMiMFJ7
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 23, 2021MORE NEWS: SEE IT: Maryland Man Bitten By Copperhead Snake Along Trail While Filming