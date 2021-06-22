COVID LATESTICU Beds Reach Record Low
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Bai'jon Harris, Baltimore City, Baltimore Police, Missing Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen in West Baltimore.

Brai’jon Harris was last seen on June 22 in the 2300 block of Lauretta Ave around 2:40 a.m. Harris was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue Jean Shorts, braids as shown in the picture and rainbow crocs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Harris is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100 or Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 and or simply dial 911.

