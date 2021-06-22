GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Laurel man pleaded guilty to a federal charge for receipt of child pornography and to violating his federal supervised release for two previous federal sex offense convictions for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and for possession of child pornography, according to a statement for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

Barry Thomas Goldsborough, 52, has been in jail since his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Maryland on Sept. 23, according to the statement.

Yahoo sent a CyberTipline Report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an email account associated with Goldsborough had uploaded 181 files of suspected child pornography to his Yahoo account, according to the statement. Law enforcement reviewed the files and found 70 of them were considered child pornography, according to the statement.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Goldsborough’s home and seized several electronic devices. A review of one of them revealed one image of child pornography, according to the statement. Law enforcement then executed another search warrant for Goldsborough’s email address, which revealed he sent and received multiple images of child pornography. He replied to one of the senders and indicated he liked young girls between 8 and 14 years old and claimed to have had sex with an 11-year-old girl, according to the statement.

Law enforcement then executed a search warrant for an Internet storage account associated with Goldsborough’s email address and found 26 videos documenting the sexual abuse of children.

According to the statement, Goldsborough has two prior federal sex offense convictions involving minor children: for attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee and a prior conviction for possession of child pornography in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland. Goldsborough was serving a 72-month term of federal supervised release from those two prior federal convictions at the time he committed the most recent offense, the statement said.

As part of his plea agreement, Goldsborough acknowledged that he will be required to continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, is an employee, and is a student, pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and Maryland law. Goldsborough will also be required to pay an additional special assessment of $5,000.

Goldsborough faces 15 years in federal prison for receipt of child pornography and a consecutive sentence of between 15 and 21 months in federal prison for multiple violations of his federal supervised release. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 20.