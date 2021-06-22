PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A former youth pastor in Maryland was arrested on rape charges Monday after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by him 30 years ago at a sleepover. Baltimore County police believe there may be more victims.
Don Giovanni Martin, 56, was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense and second-degree assault after he was arrested at his home in the 600 block of China Clipper Lane in Essex on June 21.
Officers responded to a Parkville home on Feb. 25, 2021 around 11 a.m. for a call about a past sexual assault on a child. When they arrived, police said a female victim told police she was sexually assaulted by Martin, when he was her youth pastor 30 years ago. The alleged assault took place at Martin’s residence during a sleepover.
Martin remains at the Baltimore County Detention center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.
The Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit believes there is a potential for victims of similar incidents involving this suspect. If anyone has information, they should contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
If you have been the victim of a sexual assault, there is help available for you 24-hours a day. You can call the police non-emergency line at 410-887-2222 or contact any one of these resources:
- Turn Around 24-hour hotline: 443-279-0379
- Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County: 410-828-6390
- Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center SAFE nurse: 443-849-3323
