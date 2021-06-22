MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find a Mount Airy woman whose been missing for three weeks.
Elizabeth Jean Goldberg, 25, was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and tan sandals.
She is 5-foot-10, 110 pounds with a thin build. She has blue eyes, dirty blonde hair and typically wears her hair in a bun.
Goldberg has an "Iziah" tattoo on her chest and "Ashley" and "Ira" tattooed on her wrists.
FSCO deputies are currently conducting a thorough search and ask if you know her location or have any information to contact FCSO Detective Zachary Sanders at zsanders@frederickcountymd.gov or by calling 301-600-3664 or 301-600-1046 and reference case number # 21-058537.