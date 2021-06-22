COVID LATESTICU Beds Reach Record Low
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Crime, Maryland, shooting Harwood, violence

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after a man was shot in Harwood on Monday.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Harwood Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the lower torso.

Officers provided medical aid to the victim before he was taken to an area hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that a fight possibly occurred before the victim was shot. The victim would not reveal any information about the suspect.

Detectives said this an ongoing investigation and asking anyone with information to call 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

CBS Baltimore Staff