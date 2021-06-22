FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times at a Mattress Warehouse in Frederick early Tuesday morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
Troopers responded to the store on 4949 New Design Road at 3:15 a.m., where they found the victim. He was flown by Maryland State Police to a shock trauma center in Baltimore.READ MORE: You Should Talk About Puberty With Kids Way Before It's Here
Officials said the suspect fled the scene on foot, and was found in a nearby neighborhood within 30 minutes. The suspect is being held pending further investigation.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: ICU Hospitalizations Fall Below 40
It is currently unclear whether the stabbing happened within or outside the store.MORE NEWS: Maryland Flags Over 500K Unemployment Claims In 6 Weeks