COVID LATESTICU Beds Reach Record Low
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Frederick, Frederick County, Maryland, mattress warehouse stabbing, Stabbing

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times at a Mattress Warehouse in Frederick early Tuesday morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Troopers responded to the store on 4949 New Design Road at 3:15 a.m., where they found the victim. He was flown by Maryland State Police to a shock trauma center in Baltimore.

READ MORE: You Should Talk About Puberty With Kids Way Before It's Here

Officials said the suspect fled the scene on foot, and was found in a nearby neighborhood within 30 minutes. The suspect is being held pending further investigation.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: ICU Hospitalizations Fall Below 40

It is currently unclear whether the stabbing happened within or outside the store.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Flags Over 500K Unemployment Claims In 6 Weeks

 

CBS Baltimore Staff