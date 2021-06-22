FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times at a Mattress Warehouse in Frederick early Tuesday morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officers arrested and charged a 17-year-old in connecting with the stabbing.
Troopers responded to the store on 4949 New Design Road at 3:15 a.m., where they found the victim. He was flown by Maryland State Police to a shock trauma center in Baltimore.
Officials said the teenage suspect fled the scene on foot, and was found, with a three-inch folding knife, in a nearby neighborhood. The teenager is being charged as an adult and is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
It is currently unclear whether the stabbing happened within or outside the store.