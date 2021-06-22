BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a man detained in connection with a shooting in south Baltimore on June 14 was a fugitive from Virginia Police.
Police responded at 4:40 p.m. to the intersection of 2nd Street and Chesapeake Avenue for a traffic accident. A man who was shot crashed when he tried to drive himself to the hospital.
Officers were given a suspect description and found Alonzo Plenty, 30, a few blocks away, who matched the description. Plenty was taken into custody, and through a warrant check, the officers found out he was wanted in Virginia for escaping police custody. Police also determined he was the shooter.
The condition of the shooting victim is unknown at this time.
Plenty is being held in central booking and is charged with first-degree attempted murder.
Correction: Plenty was charged with first-degree attempted murder