By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools announced their summer operating schedule.

All traditional schools and the district office will be open Monday through Thursday from June 21 until July 30.  They will be closed on June 25 and July 2, 5, 9, 16, and 23.

Beginning Aug. 2, the district will resume operating five days a week. Summer programs in traditional schools will operate on Monday through Thursday. City school meal sits will resume on June 28. More information can be found here: https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/meals.

