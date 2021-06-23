EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Edgemere man they said could be in emotional distress.
William Zollenhoffer Jr., 64, of the 2800 block of Willow Avenue was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Baltimore driving a red Ford Fiesta, police said. He could be heading to Ocean City, police said.
Zollenhoffer is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds.
Police are asking anyone with info to call 410-307-0200 or 911.
🚨 PLEASE SHARE 🚨 #MissingPerson 64yo William Zollenhoffer Jr. from 2800 blk Willow Ave, 21219, 5'7" 155lbs. Last seen 6/22 at 11am in #Baltimore driving a red Ford Fiesta. May be heading to #OceanCity area. May be in emotional distress. Have info? Call 410-307-2020 or 911. ^NL pic.twitter.com/UsepDhQ5q4
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 23, 2021