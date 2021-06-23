COVID LATESTMaryland Reaches Federal 'Green Zone'
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Edgemere, Missing Man, Ocean City

EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Edgemere man they said could be in emotional distress.

William Zollenhoffer Jr., 64, of the 2800 block of Willow Avenue was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Baltimore driving a red Ford Fiesta, police said. He could be heading to Ocean City, police said.

READ MORE: Jamal Kingsborough Charged In Baltimore Murder Of Tony Hedgspeth

Zollenhoffer is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with info to call 410-307-0200 or 911.

READ MORE: Elkton Grandmother Virginia Woerner Among Latest $40K VaxCash Winners

CBS Baltimore Staff