BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said 14-year-old Brai’Jon Harris was found safe after going missing in West Baltimore.
Brai'jon Harris was last seen on June 22 in the 2300 block of Lauretta Ave around 2:40 a.m. Harris was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue Jean Shorts, braids as shown in the picture and rainbow crocs.
MORE NEWS: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, President Joe Biden To Discuss Crime Prevention Wednesday
6/23/2021 PLEASE CANCEL THE LOOKOUT for Brai'jon Harris. She has been located and is safe https://t.co/6dwd1SgiP3
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 23, 2021
This article was originally posted June 22, 2021