By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Bai'jon Harris, Baltimore City, Baltimore Police, Missing Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said 14-year-old Brai’Jon Harris was found safe after going missing in West Baltimore.

Brai’jon Harris was last seen on June 22 in the 2300 block of Lauretta Ave around 2:40 a.m. Harris was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue Jean Shorts, braids as shown in the picture and rainbow crocs.

This article was originally posted June 22, 2021

CBS Baltimore Staff