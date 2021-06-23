BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pasadena man pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to shooting and killing a man who tried to escape a carjacking in Curtis Bay, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said Wednesday.

Collin Davis, 34, and the victim traveled to Severn, after the victim picked up Davis in Curtis Bay on Sept. 15, 2018, according to a statement from the office. They drove back to Curtis Bay an hour later. During the drive at some point, the victim’s car was stopped, and Davis took control of it by force. He restrained the victim by tying a shirt around the victim’s hands behind his back, and Davis’ DNA was later found on the car’s steering wheel and inside the knot of the shirt, according to the statement.

As Davis drove back to Curtis Bay, the victim tried to break free. When the car was stopped near the 5100 block of Curtis Avenue, Davis shot the victim five times, killing him, the statement said.

A witness saw Davis dragging the victim from the car onto the street and called the police, who found the man’s body.

After abandoning the victim’s body, Davis parked the man’s car in an alley near his previous address and fled the area. Police found the victim’s car with bullet holes.

Davis was arrested in November 2018, and a revolver and shotgun were found in the apartment where he was staying. Davis admitted that the victim died as a result of Davis’s carjacking of the victim’s car.

Davis could face 25 years in federal prison when he is sentenced Aug. 2.