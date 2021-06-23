LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport seized $7,000 in counterfeit $100 bills from a traveler who arrived on June 16 from Montego Bay, Jamaica, according to a CBP statement Wednesday.
Officers discovered the counterfeit bills, which closely resembled actual $100 currency, hidden in a sneaker in the man’s baggage during a routine secondary examination.
“Law enforcement knows that counterfeit and fictitious banknotes have been used in financial crimes, especially ones that target our nation’s unwitting seniors, some of whom have lost their entire life savings,” said Keith Fleming, CBP’s Acting Director of Field Operations in Baltimore. “Customs and Border Protection is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to combat illicit efforts that target our citizens, businesses, and the security of the United States economic system.”
