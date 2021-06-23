COVID LATESTMaryland Reaches Federal 'Green Zone'
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Foote Bridge collapse, I-295, Local TV, Traffic, Washington DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The pedestrian bridge collapsed on I-295 southbound in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

At least four people were taken to area hospitals after the collapse; a total of six people evaluated. Some vehicles remain under the bridge. Concrete and fencing are among the debris at the scene.

DC bridge collapse

A Hazmat unit is trying to contain a diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge.

I-295 northbound and southbound between Pennsylvania Avenue SE and Eastern Avenue NE are closed.

CBS Baltimore Staff