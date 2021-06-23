WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The pedestrian bridge collapsed on I-295 southbound in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon.
At least four people were taken to area hospitals after the collapse; a total of six people evaluated. Some vehicles remain under the bridge. Concrete and fencing are among the debris at the scene.
A Hazmat unit is trying to contain a diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge.
Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021
I-295 northbound and southbound between Pennsylvania Avenue SE and Eastern Avenue NE are closed.
Incident/Location: Foote Bridge collapsed on I-295 SB.
⛔ I-295 northbound and southbound lanes between Pennsylvania Ave, SE and Eastern Ave, NE
— DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 23, 2021
