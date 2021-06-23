BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for robbing four liquor stores at gunpoint in 2018 in Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

A federal jury on Oct. 20 convicted Donte Lamont Dingle, 47, of the following charges: four counts of interference with commerce by robbery; a conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery; four counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, in connection with the robberies of four liquor stores.

In each robbery between June 6, 2018 and July 12, 2018, Dingle brandished a gun and wore costumes and disguises, according to a statement from the office. He is known by the following aliases: Kane, Donte Dingol, Donta Dingle, and Dante Dingle.

After Dingle entered each store and brandished a pistol at the victims, he forced them to empty the money from the cash registers into the bag and threatened them with death or serious bodily injury, according to the statement. He then forced the victims into a room in the rear of the store and fled to a waiting getaway car. During the July 12, 2018, robbery in Reisterstown, Dingle loaded the gun and pointed it at a clerk, threatening to shoot the clerk in the head if the clerk did not comply, the statement said.

Dingle stole about $10,000 total from the four stores, according to the statement.

Dingle’s DNA was recovered from a fake mustache he had left on the floor behind the counter during the June 6 robbery, as well as from other clothing, wigs, glasses, and items he wore and a silver .380-caliber pistol seized by police during the execution of a search warrant. His fingerprint was recovered from a bag of chips he stole but left at the scene of the July 12 robbery.