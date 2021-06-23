BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jamal Kingsborough, 27, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Tony Hedgspeth that occurred on May 21 in Baltimore.
Kingsborough, of the 1700 block of Aisquith Street, is the second and final suspect in the case, police said.
He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held at Central Booking.
Christian Saint Rose, 27, the first arrested suspect, is being held without bail at Central Booking, police said.
MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Police Seek Help Finding Missing William Zollenhoffer Jr.