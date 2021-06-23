BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland gained 11,500 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.1 percent in May, according to state jobs and unemployment data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This is the 13th consecutive month of job growth in Maryland, according to a Maryland Department of Labor statement. Since the beginning of 2021, the state has gained a total of 41,200 jobs, the statement said.READ MORE: Jamal Kingsborough Charged In Baltimore Murder Of Tony Hedgspeth
The education and health services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 4,700 jobs. Of that, 2,600 were from the health care and social assistance section and 2,100 were from the educational services section.
Other sectors that experienced growth include: trade, transportation and utilities with 1,900 jobs; leisure and hospitality with 1,600 jobs; other services with 1,000 jobs; professional and business services with 800 jobs; and Information with 300 jobsREAD MORE: Elkton Grandmother Virginia Woerner Among Latest $40K VaxCash Winners
The manufacturing and financial activities sectors experienced declines with just 300 and 200 new jobs, respectively.
April’s preliminary jobs estimate was revised upwards by 2,000 jobs, from a gain of 3,800 to a gain of 5,800 jobs, according to the Department of Labor.
MORE NEWS: Baltimore Officials Ask Biden For More Federal Resources On The Ground To Combat Violent Crime