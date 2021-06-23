ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Naval Academy midshipman died Tuesday night while on leave. The cause of death is under investigation.
"The Brigade of Midshipman, faculty, staff, and coaches were notified of the midshipman's death this afternoon," USNA officials said in a statement. "Out of respect for the family's privacy, the identity of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification."
Counseling is being offered at the Naval Academy to other midshipmen, faculty, staff and coaches.
"The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman's family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief," the USNA stated.