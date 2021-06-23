TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Tom Perez announced a run for Maryland governor Wednesday morning.
Perez has a long government resume, holding positions on the state, local and federal level. He is a former Maryland Labor Secretary and former Democratic National Committee Chairman.
Perez was the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, and served as labor secretary under the Obama Administration from 2013 to 2017.
Perez pledged in his campaign video to take on democratic priorities such as protecting union jobs, tackling climate change, and education.
“My entire life has been about making government work and helping people and that is exactly what I will do as your governor,” said Perez.
Former President Obama hasn’t endorsed Perez, but the video shows footage of Obama calling Perez “one of the best Secretaries of Labor in our history,” Obama said. “He is tireless, he is wicked smart….if you look at his body of work on behalf of working people, he has been extraordinary.”
Perez joins a crowded Democratic field for governor, with candidates including Rushern Baker, Doug Gansler, and Peter Franchot, among others.