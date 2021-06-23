TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Brittney Spencer, a rising country music star and graduate of the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology, will be featured on CBS This Morning Thursday.
The segment is set to air between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Show cohost Anthony Mason interviewed Spencer at the Carver Center.
Since Spencer's debut EP last summer, she has won raves from country stars Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, and Billboard and American Songwriter magazines. She's been named part of CMT's Next Women of Country class of 2021 and a 2021 Artist to Watch by Spotify and Pandora.
Spencer credits the Carver Center for helping to prepare her for her career.
Anthony Mason interviews Brittney Spencer. Credit: Baltimore County Public Schools