TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Wednesday updates for the Towson Circulator, starting with its name – the Towson Loop. The Towson Loop will provide free public transportation to several Towson locations.
In November 2019, Baltimore County won a $1.65 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the pilot program. Olszewski earmarked operating funding in his fiscal years 21 and 22 budgets, including $1.6 million this year, according to a statement from his office.READ MORE: Royal Farms Arena In Negotiations For $150M Overhaul
The Towson Loop will consist of two routes: the Purple Loop, which will operate a north-south route, and the Orange Loop, which will operate an east-west route.
These two routes will complement existing Maryland Transit Administration service and connect residents with surrounding major anchors, including Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Goucher College, Sheppard Pratt Health Systems, St. Joseph Medical Center and Towson University, as well as The Shops at Kenilworth, Towson Town Center and Towson Place.READ MORE: Howard Street Tunnel Project Earns Final Environmental Approval, Construction To Start In 2021
The Towson Loop will operate from 6 a.m. to midnight Mondays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.
It will not operate on Sundays.MORE NEWS: Jamal Kingsborough Charged In Baltimore Murder Of Tony Hedgspeth
The Towson Loop will begin operation in the fall of 2021, with an official start date expected to be announced soon.