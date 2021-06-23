Hi Everyone!
No finer way to start a Summer day than the way this Wednesday began. It was refreshingly cool with many locations reporting temps in the upper 40's. Here on TV Hill it was 21° cooler than yesterday morning. And we will do this again in the next two days. But it is the clarity of the sky that is my headline.
It seems that this month we have had a lot of what I call, "bluebird skies." Just pure blue with very few if any clouds. (Shade clouds or otherwise.) And counting this day we will tack three more onto that running number I am keeping. And at night the star field is quite bright even with the light pollution along the I-95 ribbon. And we do have an almost full moon that will rise later on at 7:48 P.M. (It goes "full" tomorrow night.)
77° the forecast high this day, the overnight low is forecast at 55°. The averages are 85°, and 64°. Call it comfortable, pleasant, or any of a dozen other words that all describe one very short but big word; NICE!
MB!