By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A construction worker from Annapolis is the latest to claim his $40,000 VaxCash prize from the Maryland Lottery. Celso Morales Salinas was the winner of the June 18 drawing.

Salinas told Maryland Lottery that he was initially reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and he was the last member of his family to get the jab. Salinas pours concrete for an area construction company, and he said his coworkers helped him make the decision to get vaccinated.

Celso Morales Salinas, a construction worker from Annapolis, was the June 18 winner in the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion. Credit: Md. Lottery

“I was unsure about potential side-effects, but talking with co-workers was reassuring,” said Salinas.]

Just days after he got the second dose of his vaccine, Salinas got the fateful call from the Department of Health that he won $40,000.

Salinas said the prize money will be helpful for his family.

