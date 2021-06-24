BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office announced that they have hired S. Marie Stephenson as the new Chief of the External Affairs division.

The external affairs division encompasses the communications unit and Mosby’s flagship crime control and prevention along with the victim services unit.

“I’m excited that Marie is joining our team. External Affairs – with communications, crime control and prevention, and victim services – is how we interface with the citizens of Baltimore City. Marie brings extensive city, state and federal experience, is a good lawyer, manager and strategist with a keen political acumen. I look forward to seeing where she takes our office, and how she can support not only the needs of the employees in her divisions but also the needs of our greater community,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Thompson will serve as one of the agency’s frontline contacts to the community, press, public officials and foundations. She will also assist in the State’s Attorney’s criminal justice system reform plans while supervising a team of about 40 individuals.

“Joining Baltimore City’s SAO team is quite a full circle experience when I recall my first legal experience interning at a state’s attorney’s office. Here, each day I witness our prosecutors and staff working tirelessly on behalf of the citizens of Baltimore; and I can say undoubtedly that our success is built on collaboration with other City agencies. Beyond my regular duties, my hope is to help others look beyond sensationalized headlines—to shine a light on the untold stories of the steadfast hearts committed to the daily work of supporting victims, restoring calm to lives upheaved by crime, and doing the, often unseen, but essential ‘partnered’ work of steering young people toward better life outcomes,” said Stephenson.

Stephenson is a graduate of Howard Univeristy school of law and formely served as a U.S. Presidential Management Fellow.