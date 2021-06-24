(WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Brandon Sykes, a 14-year-old boy from Essex missing since Friday, June 18.
Police said Sykes was last seen on the 600 block of Delaware Ave in Essex around 9 p.m. Friday. He is described as five feet five inches and 140 pounds, wearing a black jacket, white shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or BCPD at 410-887-0220.
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 24, 2021