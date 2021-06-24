COVID LATESTMaryland Reaches Federal 'Green Zone'
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Essex, Maryland News, Missing

(WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Brandon Sykes, a 14-year-old boy from Essex missing since Friday, June 18.

Police said Sykes was last seen on the 600 block of Delaware Ave in Essex around 9 p.m. Friday. He is described as five feet five inches and 140 pounds, wearing a black jacket, white shirt and black pants.

READ MORE: Annapolis Construction Worker Claims $40,000 Vaccine Lottery Prize

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or BCPD at 410-887-0220.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue To Decline

CBS Baltimore Staff