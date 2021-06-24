TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools announced Thursday that its summer lunch program starts Monday, June 28. Free summer meals are provided to anyone under 18 through the program.
The meals will be provided Monday to Friday, but in observance of Independence day, meals won’t be available on July 5.
According to BCPS, here’s when and where you can pick up lunches:
- Alan Drive and Hooper Ave., 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Arbutus Elementary, 1300 Sulphur Spring Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Baltimore Highlands Elementary, 4200 Annapolis Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Battle Grove Elementary, 7828 Saint Patricia Lane, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Berkshire Elementary, 7431 Poplar Avenue, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Carney Elementary, 3131 East Joppa Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Carriage Hill Apartments, 3456 Carriage Hill Circle, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Catonsville High, 421 Bloomsbury Avenue, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Colgate Elementary, 7735 Gough Street, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Cove Village Apartments, 2 Driftwood Court, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Deep Creek Middle, 1000 S. Marlyn Avenue, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Deer Park Middle, 9830 Winands Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Drumcastle Apartments, 6306 Holly Lane, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Dulaney High, 255 East Padonia Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Dumbarton Middle, 300 Dumbarton Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Dundalk Elementary, 2717 Playfield Street, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Dundalk High, 1901 Delvale Avenue, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Elmwood Elementary, 531 Dale Avenue, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Featherbed Lane Elementary, 6700 Richardson Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Fontana Village Apartments, 1 Orion Court, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Franklin Middle, 10 Cockeys Mill Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Garrison Forest Apartments, 6 Green Mountain Court, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- General John Stricker Middle, 7855 Trappe Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Glyndon Elementary, 445 Glyndon Drive, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Golden Ring Middle, 6700 Kenwood Avenue, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Grange Elementary, 2000 Church Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Halstead Academy, 1111 Halstead Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Hawthorne Elementary, 125 Kingston Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Hereford High, 17301 York Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Hopkins Point Apts (formerly Whispering Woods Apts), 37 Alberge Lane, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Johnnycake Elementary, 5910 Craigmont Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Kings Point Kiddie Koach, 9922 Liberty Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Lansdowne Middle, 2400 Lansdowne Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Logan Elementary, 7601 Dunmanway, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Mars Estates Elementary, 1500 Homberg Avenue, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Martin Blvd Elementary, 210 Riverton Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Melvin Park Apartments, 351 Suter Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Middle River Middle, 800 Middle River Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- New Town High, 4931 New Town Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Northwest Academy, 4627 Old Court Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Owings Mills Elementary, 10824 Reisterstown Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Padonia International, 9834 Greenside Drive, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Parkville High, 2600 Putty Hill Avenue, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Perry Hall Middle, 4300 Ebenezer Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Pikesville High, 7621 Labyrinth Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Pine Grove Middle, 9200 Old Harford Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Pleasant Plains Elementary, 8300 Pleasant Plains Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Ridgely Middle, 121 E. Ridgely Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Riverview Elementary, 3298 Kessler Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Sandy Plains Elementary, 8330 Kavanagh Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Scotts Branch Elementary, 8220 Tawnmoore Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Seneca Elementary, 545 Carrollwood Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Sparrows Point Middle, 7400 North Point Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Stemmers Run Middle, 201 Stemmers Run Road, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Sudbrook Middle, 4300 Bedford Avenue, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Sussex Elementary, 515 South Woodward Drive, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- West Inverness Rec Center, 8301 Lynch Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Westland Garden Apartments, 4700 Gateway Terrace, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Westowne Elementary, 401 Harlem Lane, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Winand Elementary, 8301 Scotts Level Road, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Winfield Elementary, 8300 Carlson Lane, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
- Woodlawn Middle, 3033 St. Lukes Lane, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.