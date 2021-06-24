ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths Monday as over 73% of all adults in Maryland have now received one dose of the vaccine.
Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Maryland’s case rate is below 1 per 100,000, meaning the state has reached the federal ‘green zone’ category for cases. Only Vermont and South Dakota are reporting the same case rate.READ MORE: Annapolis Construction Worker Claims $40,000 Vaccine Lottery Prize
More than 3.27 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.6%.
Hospitalizations went down by 6 cases to 119 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 78 remain in acute care and 41 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 461,953 total confirmed cases and 9,512 deaths.
There are 3,290,790 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,696,799 doses. Of those, 3,406,009 are first doses with 9,408 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,035,459 second doses, 14,685 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.READ MORE: Woman Found Shot In Parking Garage Near Columbia Mall Dies
A total of 255,331 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 940 in the last day.
The state reported 73.4% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,052
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,950
|(648)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,920
|(1,637)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,104
|(1,222)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,240
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,350
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,525
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,332
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,958
|(214)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,850
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,829
|(332)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,044
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,636
|(294)
|6*
|Howard
|19,312
|(247)
|7*
|Kent
|1,353
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,121
|(1,571)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,446
|(1,554)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,006
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,053
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,622
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,183
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,655
|(326)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,720
|(173)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,692
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(23)
|0*
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,134
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,676
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,660
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,142
|(106)
|6*
|40-49
|68,796
|(288)
|5*
|50-59
|68,724
|(805)
|32*
|60-69
|45,760
|(1,614)
|25*
|70-79
|25,114
|(2,418)
|43*
|80+
|15,947
|(4,227)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,665
|(4,604)
|105*
|Male
|220,288
|(4,908)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,892
|(3,440)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,365
|(324)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,461
|(4,793)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,116
|(834)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,609
|(102)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,510
|(19)
|0*