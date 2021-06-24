ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Virginia Woerner of Elkton is among the latest $40,000 winners in Maryland’s $2 million VaxCash promotion after getting her Covid-19 vaccine in April.

The 73-year-old grandmother said she was surprised when a Maryland Department of Health representative called with the news. She used to work for a local medical supply manufacturer that produced hypodermic needles before retiring.

Woerner enjoys bass fishing and spending time with her grandkids, but has been isolated during the pandemic, staying home and separated from her family.

She and her family have celebrated milestones remotely and at a distance, like when her family recently gathered on her front lawn to wish her a happy birthday.

Still, she said nothing is better than being together again.

“You have to take steps to save yourself and save your family,” she said.

While Woerner said she’s thrilled to have won, she doesn’t know what she’ll do with the money.

“I’m a girl that believes in just living on the necessities,” she said. “I won’t have to do that when the prize money arrives.”

The VaxCash Promotion, announced by Gov. Larry Hogan on May 20, is a collaboration of the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health, aimed at incentivizing Marylanders who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccinations while rewarding those who have. All Maryland residents 18 and older who have received a COVID-19 shot at a nonfederal facility in Maryland at any time are automatically entered into daily drawings being held until July 4.

Each day through July 3, one winner will receive a $40,000 prize, and the promotion culminates on July 4 when one winner will receive a $400,000 prize.