BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ronald Smith, a former supervisor for the Department of Public Works in Baltimore, was sentenced Thursday to one year and a day in federal prison for the federal charge of extortion under color of official right for misuse of his authority as a public employee.
According to his plea agreement, Smith made at least $64,000 by using DPW crews and Baltimore City's equipment to install water, sewer and fire lines for lower prices than contractors approved by the city.
Philip Loverde, the co-owner of All Service Plumbing and Drain Cleaning and All Service Plumbing and Heating, worked with Smith in some cases to submit false invoices to property owners and developers, claiming his company did the work when it was actually done by city workers, the justice department said. He then shared the money with Smith.
Smith admitted that he received $10,000 from a developer to install water service for three new row houses in east Baltimore. Smith used DPW crews and equipment to do the work with no permits or fees.
Smith's prison sentence is followed by two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $64,000.
Loverde plead guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in September.