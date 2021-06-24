EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — A fiery small plane crash in Easton Thursday morning hospitalized the pilot, Maryland State Police said.
Maryland State Police said they responded around 11:15 a.m. to Easton Airport for the crash.
Police said that the pilot was flying a Trident Air single-engine plane when it crashed into a field near the airport. Officials said they do not know how the plane crashed.
After the pilot was removed from the cockpit, the plane became fully engulfed in flames, police said. The pilot was transported by helicopter to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for their injuries.
The condition of the pilot is unknown.
The National Transportation Safety Board also responded to the scene to investigate.