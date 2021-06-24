BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Postal problems continue across Baltimore City and County and community members are calling out officials for canceling a scheduled meeting to address their concerns.

“Something has to be done about this. It is unacceptable,” said Daisy McLean.

Fed up and frustrated as problems across Baltimore from Dundalk to Waverley persist.

“The U.S. Postal Service used to be the most trusted service,” said Councilwoman Ramos.

“Why should we be cut back in service, when we spend thousands of dollars to upgrade mailboxes? We are now getting poor service and finding our boxes left on the floor in the hallway,” said Kevin Cleary.

“When you have to change your bank account because your information has gone to someone else, there is a big problem,” said McLean.

Community members worked for months to schedule a virtual meeting with postal service officials to discuss lengthy service delays and other issues.

“We wanted postal service directors that are over our post offices to hear the real stories and frustration residents are feeling,” said Ramos.

They learned hours before that it was no longer happening.

“This morning they canceled. That to me was just a slap in the face. The fact that they did not want to be held accountable and work with us,” said Ramos.

Other city leaders and community members joined Ramos outside of the Waverly Post Office in North Baltimore to call out USPS.

“So when we have a failing postal system, that means our people are being failed. It is entirely unacceptable. Mr.Dejoy should be ashamed of the operation that he runs,” said one member.

“We call on Congress to take action. We call on President Biden to take action,” said Ramos.

WJZ reached out to USPS for a comment but has not heard back.

Councilwoman Ramos said they also plan to continue to reach out to schedule a meeting and address these concerns.