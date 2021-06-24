WASHINGTON (WJZ) — All road closures related to a pedestrian bridge collapse in Northeast D.C. have now reopened, police said around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
Officials said the bridge collapsed around noon Wednesday along Interstate 295 at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street. Preliminary investigation reveals the collapse may have been caused by a collision.
Officials said six people suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Alert: In reference to the Foot Bridge Collapse at DC-295 near Polk Street, NE ALL road closures are now OPEN.
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 24, 2021