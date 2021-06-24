COVID LATESTMaryland Reaches Federal 'Green Zone'
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — All road closures related to a pedestrian bridge collapse in Northeast D.C. have now reopened, police said around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials said the bridge collapsed around noon Wednesday along Interstate 295 at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street. Preliminary investigation reveals the collapse may have been caused by a collision.

Officials said six people suffered non life-threatening injuries.

