BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The side of a building collapsed Thursday afternoon in the Druid Hill neighborhood of Baltimore.
The Baltimore City Fire Department said the collapse happened at a vacant house around 12:30 on the 500 block of McMechan Street. No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared before 1 p.m.
WJZ's Chopper 13 flew over the building, where it appeared the side wall of the building collapsed.
Building inspectors were called and are handling the scene moving forward, fire officials said.
MORE NEWS: Charles County Man Arrested On Sexual Solicitation And Child Porn Charges