By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The side of a building collapsed Thursday afternoon in the Druid Hill neighborhood of Baltimore.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said the collapse happened at a vacant house around 12:30 on the 500 block of McMechan Street. No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared before 1 p.m.

WJZ’s Chopper 13 flew over the building, where it appeared the side wall of the building collapsed.

Building inspectors were called and are handling the scene moving forward, fire officials said.

 

