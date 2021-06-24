COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police said a 47-year-old woman died after she was shot Wednesday in Columbia. The woman was found in a vehicle in a parking garage near The Mall in Columbia.
Officers responded to the parking garage at the 10200 block of Wincopin Circle for a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. Police found Windsor Mill woman Victoria Anna Santiago suffering from a gunshot wound.
Santiago was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said they do not believe the shooting was random. There is no suspect information available.
Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.