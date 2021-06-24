COVID LATESTMaryland Reaches Federal 'Green Zone'
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Columbia, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police said a 47-year-old woman died after she was shot Wednesday in Columbia. The woman was found in a vehicle in a parking garage near The Mall in Columbia.

Officers responded to the parking garage at the 10200 block of Wincopin Circle for a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. Police found Windsor Mill woman Victoria Anna Santiago suffering from a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Annapolis Construction Worker Claims $40,000 Vaccine Lottery Prize

Santiago was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue To Decline

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random. There is no suspect information available.

MORE NEWS: Interstate 295 Opens After Northeast DC Pedestrian Bridge Collapse

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

CBS Baltimore Staff