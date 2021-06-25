WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland Friday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter was one kilometer southeast of Woodlawn, Maryland. WJZ has a crew headed to the scene.

USGS officials updated their website Friday afternoon to show that the earthquake occurred at 3:40 p.m. at 39.316°N 76.721°W.

It was at a depth of 2.5 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in parts of Baltimore — including Patterson Park, TV Hill and Woodberry — and also Baltimore County where it was centered.

So far no injuries have been reported although dozens of callers reported feeling the tremor that only lasted a few seconds.

Richard Ortt, Director of the Maryland Geological Survey, spoke to WJZ about what residents can expect following the earthquake.

“We really don’t expect any kind of damage,” Ortt said. “Citizens that are reporting the earthquake say there was very light shaking and nothing more than that.”

It is possible that there could be aftershocks over the next 24 hours, but Ortt said they will not be at a higher magnitude.

“There is possibility of aftershocks, however we would anticipate them to be smaller than the [quake] that happened this afternoon,” Ortt said.

He said we probably won’t feel them.

The last earthquake we felt as a region was in 2011. That was the one that did damage to the Washington Monument.

