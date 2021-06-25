LA PLATA, Md. (WJZ) — A La Plata man was arrested by Maryland State Police Thursday for sexual solicitation of a minor and child pornography.
Police said that New York State Police contacted them to report that 43-year-old Jason Polk tried to get a child to send him nude photos of themselves, and later tried to solicit sexual acts.
Polk was arrested at his home just yesterday and is being held without bail.
He is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of production of child pornography, one count of displaying obscene matter to a minor, one count sexual solicitation of a minor and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Police believe there may be additional victims.