ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Friday named Elaine Rice Bachmann as Maryland’s next state archivist.
The state archivist oversees every aspect of the Maryland State Archives, which holds government records dating back to 1634.
Bachmann is currently the deputy state archivist and has been with the State Archives since 1994. She's succeeding Tim Baker, who was appointed in 2015.
“Maryland is proud of its rich and diverse history, and the State Archives is charged with the important work of preserving our records for future generations,” said Hogan. “Elaine is well-respected and admired for her decades of work at the State Archives. She has been particularly instrumental in a number of critical projects, including most recently the redesign of Lawyers Mall in Annapolis.
Bachmann began at the State Archive in 1994 as a curator of artistic property, managing the state's art collection. Then she was the director of artistic property before becoming deputy archivist in 2015.
“As the repository of the state’s historical records, the Archives is integral to understanding Maryland’s past, yet as an agency we are constantly looking to the future in keeping pace with the changing nature of today’s records and how we can most efficiently make them accessible to the public,” said Bachmann. “I look forward to continuing the tradition of scholarship, collaboration, and innovation that has characterized the Maryland State Archives over its long history.”