ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis firefighters are on the scene of commercial building fire Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out in the 400 block of Severn Avenue near the Carroll Creek Cafe at Annapolis City Marina.
Fire crews found a small fire in a maintenance room.
The fire has since been extinguished.
Several transformers blown, fire officials said. Baltimore Gas & Electric is responding.
The building is currently being evacuated. Officials are asking people avoid the area.
No reported injuries at this time.
