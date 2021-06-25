ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A jury has been selected in the trial for Capital Gazette gunman Jarrod Ramos.
Details on the makeup of the jury have not been confirmed. The jury will be sworn in Tuesday morning, and at 9 a.m. the trial will begin.
Ramos already pleaded guilty to the shooting, nearly three years ago.
The defendant pleaded guilty to killing Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John Mcnamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters but the court will have to determine if he’s criminally responsible.
This phase will determine if he is criminally responsible, which is maryland's version of an insanity defense.