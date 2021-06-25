COVID LATEST3.3M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Jury selection continues in the next phase of the trial for Capital Gazette gunman Jarrod Ramos.

The jury pool has been narrowed down to about 70 people.

READ MORE: Second Day Of Jury Selection In Capital Gazette Mass Shooting Case Concludes With At Least 70 Qualified Jurors

Now, the judge will have to get to 12 jurors with alternates.

READ MORE: Jury Selection Begins In Capital Gazette Mass Shooting Case

Ramos already pleaded guilty to the shooting, nearly three years ago.

The defendant pleaded guilty to killing Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John Mcnamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters but the court will have to determine if he’s criminally responsible.

MORE NEWS: Capital Gazette Shooter Defense Attorneys Request Closed Hearing For 'Sensational' Coverage

This phase will determine if he is criminally responsible, which is maryland’s version of an insanity defense.

