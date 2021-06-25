ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland “Y” childcare employee was charged with a fourth-degree sexual offense against a minor for an incident with a child under his care back in March.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, detectives were referred to a sex offense case by the Department of Social Services on March 15, 2021.

Police learned during the investigation that a childcare associate, identified later as incent Santiago Dominick, at the Y in the 1200 block of Ritchie Highway in Arnold was in a room supervising multiple children. Surveillance footage shows the 24-year-old man sitting on the floor with a child in his lap.

The video allegedly shows Dominick engage in unwanted sexual contact with the child.

When the child’s father came to pick-up the child, he saw the child sitting in Dominick’s lap. The father quickly removed the child from his care and reported the incident to staff at the Y. The Y reported the incident to DSS and immediately removed Dominick from having any further contact with children as the investigation was launched.

Detectives interviewed others and reviewed video footage as a part of the investigation.

An arrest warrants was obtained and Dominick, of Severna Park, was charged with a fourth-degree sex offense. He was arrested on June 22.

Police are looking for other incidents linked to Dominick as they investigation continues. Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect, Vincent Dominick, to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 866-7LOCKUP or submitting a tip online at at https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm.