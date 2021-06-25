HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after a someone fired several rounds into a car in Hanover early Friday morning.
Officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a shooting. The victim drove themselves to the hospital and called police.
The victim told police they were driving along Route 100 near Route 97 when another vehicle pulled up next to them and the suspect fired several rounds into their vehicle.
A crime scene was not located. Police don't have a description for the suspect or the suspect vehicle.
Police are investigating, but said there’s not threat to the public.