COVID LATEST3.3M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police need your help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

Gerald Calendin, 57, was last seen on June 2, 2021 in the 900 block of S. Caton Avenue.

READ MORE: Tarence Jones Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Desmond Williams In Baltimore

He’s 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved blue shirt, khaki shorts, white socks and black shoes.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Derek Chauvin Sentencing

Calendin suffers from schizophrenia and is bi-polar.

MORE NEWS: Fire Breaks Out Near Annapolis City Marina

Anyone who has seen him and or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (443-984-7385 or dial 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff