BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police need your help to find a missing vulnerable adult.
Gerald Calendin, 57, was last seen on June 2, 2021 in the 900 block of S. Caton Avenue.
He's 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved blue shirt, khaki shorts, white socks and black shoes.
Calendin suffers from schizophrenia and is bi-polar.
Anyone who has seen him and or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (443-984-7385 or dial 911.