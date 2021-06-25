BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was charged in the shooting of a 30-year-old woman back in March.
Officers were called to the 900 block of S. Caton Avenue for a shooting around 3:40 a.m. on March 5. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her back. The woman was treated at St Agnes Hospital.
Detectives identified a suspect during their investigation and an arrest warrant was obtained.
Shawn Mackey, of 2700 block of Wegworth Lane, was arrested during a traffic stop in the 100 block of E. 33rd Street on June 3 at 1 p.m.
He was taken to Central Book where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder.
Mackey is currently being held without bail.