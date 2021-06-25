COVID LATEST3.3M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Shawn Mackey, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was charged in the shooting of a 30-year-old woman back in March.

Officers were called to the 900 block of S. Caton Avenue for a shooting around 3:40 a.m. on March 5. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her back. The woman was treated at St Agnes Hospital.

READ MORE: Jury Selection Continues In Capital Gazette Shooter Trial

Detectives identified a suspect during their investigation and an arrest warrant was obtained.

READ MORE: Zachary Murphy Charged In The Murder Of Erica Bonora In Annapolis

Shawn Mackey, of 2700 block of Wegworth Lane, was arrested during a traffic stop in the 100 block of E. 33rd Street on June 3 at 1 p.m.

He was taken to Central Book where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder.

MORE NEWS: Howard County School Board Approves Memorandum Of Understanding With Police

Mackey is currently being held without bail.

CBS Baltimore Staff