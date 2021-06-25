COVID LATEST
3.3M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
Menu
Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland Terps
Local NCAA
Odds
NFL
News
Weather
Purple Connection
Health
Morning Edition
News
Maryland News
Baltimore News
Local News
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll County
Harford County
Howard County
HealthWatch
Watch + Listen
CBS+
Latest News
2.6 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Maryland, Epicenter Near Woodlawn
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland Friday afternoon, according to the USGS
Jury Selected In Capital Gazette Shooter Trial
A jury has been selected in the trial for Capital Gazette gunman Jarrod Ramos.
Videos
News
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Purple Connection
Health
Morning Edition
WJZ On Demand Video
News
Weather
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland Terps
Local NCAA
Odds
NFL
Featured Sports
Gurriel Slam Helps Jays Send O’s To 20th Straight Road Loss
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his first grand slam in a six-run first inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took over sole possession of the home run lead with his 24th, and the Toronto Blue Jays extended Baltimore’s road losing streak to 20 games by routing the Orioles 9-0 on Thursday night.
'Eyebrows Raised' As Lamar Jackson & His Mother Reportedly Negotiating Contract Extension Without Agent
The Ravens quarterback and his mother Felicia Jones negotiated his rookie deal in Baltimore and the pair are reportedly now working on his contract extension.
Astros Club 4 HRs, Beat Orioles 13-0 For 10th Straight Win
José Altuve silenced the booing fans at Camden Yards with a two-run homer, José Urquidy pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to 10 games by breezing past the Baltimore Orioles 13-0 Wednesday night.
Minor League Baseball Is Back In Maryland After Last Year's Covid Cancellations
Minor League Baseball and independent league action has returned to Maryland after last year’s cancellations.
Weather
Weather Links
Maryland School Closings
Weather Blog
Latest Videos
Marty Bass Has Your Friday Afternoon Forecast
A look at the weather forecast for Baltimore, Maryland.
3 hours ago
Friday Morning Weather With Marty Bass
Sunny and slightly humid, with high temperatures in the mid 80's.
9 hours ago
Weather Stories
Weather Blog: Summer In The City
I hope you have taken the weather advice we’ve been giving over the past couple of days to “enjoy it while we have it!”
Weather Blog: Bluebird Skies For The Summer
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
SRX Racing Series Heads To Tony Stewart's Home Track At Eldora: 'It'd Be Hard To Bet Against Him' Says Analyst James Hinchcliffe
The man known as "Smoke" took the win in the dirt last week. Now, the question is can anyone beat him on his home track in Ohio?
'Behind The Music' Comes To Paramount+ On July 29th Featuring LL Cool J, Duran Duran, Fat Joe
Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the iconic documentary series 'Behind The Music,' introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists.
CBS And Flo Rida Team Up For Return Of Hot Summer Originals 'Big Brother' And 'Love Island'
CBS has partnered with multi-platinum rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida to feature the world premiere of his as-yet-unreleased latest summer anthem, “Summer’s Not Ready,” in a vibrant promotional campaign for CBS’ hot summer originals, 'Big Brother' and 'Love Island.'
Perry Mattfeld Says 'In The Dark' Season 3, 'The Stakes Can't Get Any Higher'
In The Dark, The CW's successful drama starring Perry Mattfeld, returns this Wednesday night at 9/8c.
Ed Sheeran Joins 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' Starting June 28th
During his residency, Sheeran will perform some of his biggest hits each night, as well as the television debut of his new single ‘Bad Habits.'
Bryan Cranston And Annette Bening Star In Paramount+ Original 'Jerry And Marge Go Large'
'Jerry And Marge Go Large' stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in a story based on true events.
Contests & More
Station Info
Advertise
WJZ 13
Travel
Airlines Struggling To Keep Up With Travel Demand As More Americans Make Summer Plans
More than 47.7 million Americans are expected to hit the roads or take a flight this Fourth of July holiday. That's up 40% from 2020.
Some American Airlines Flights Canceled At BWI Amid Reports Of Labor Shortages
American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights through at least mid-July as the company strives to maintain service in the midst of massively increasing travel demand while the coronavirus pandemic continues to recede in the United States, according to a spokesperson from the airline.
Contests
Vote For WJZ's Rick Ritter As Best TV Personality For Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers’ Choice
WJZ's Rick Ritter is among those nominated in The Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers' Choice for Best TV Personality.
Best Of
Maryland Ranks No. 26 On List Of Best States, New Survey Finds
It's safe to say, most of us think Maryland is pretty great. We have Ocean City, the Preakness, great sports teams and a lot of history! But how do we compare to the rest of the nation?
CBS+
CBS+
WJZ 13
Watch Now
Live News - WJZ at 4
On Air
Schedule:
4:30 PM
WJZ News @ 4:30PM
5:00 PM
WJZ News @ 5PM
5:30 PM
WJZ News @ 5:30PM
6:00 PM
WJZ News @ 6PM
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
View All Programs
Stream The Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021 at 4:00 pm
Filed Under:
TPC River Highlands
,
Travelers Championship