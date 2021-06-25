BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The suspect in a series of swastika graffiti incidents in Fells Point has been charged with destruction of property
First District Councilman Zeke Cohen, a descendent of holocaust survivors, is pushing for an additional hate crime charge.READ MORE: Fells Point Residents Combat Serial Swastika Graffiti With Rainbow Hearts
Neighbors,
A criminal summons has been issued against the suspect who has been drawing swastikas all over Fells Point. He has been charged with destruction of property. I am pushing for an additional hate crime charge. pic.twitter.com/OSqAh0VyRf
— Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) June 24, 2021
Cohen said the community worked to collect pictures and video evidence of the suspect.
Last week, residents fought the hate with love, painting over the anti-semitic symbol with rainbow hearts.
“This is not acceptable. This is not who we are,” said resident Luann Carra. “We’re an open loving community.”