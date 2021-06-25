COVID LATEST3.3M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The suspect in a series of swastika graffiti incidents in Fells Point has been charged with destruction of property

First District Councilman Zeke Cohen, a descendent of holocaust survivors, is pushing for an additional hate crime charge.

Cohen said the community worked to collect pictures and video evidence of the suspect.

Last week, residents fought the hate with love, painting over the anti-semitic symbol with rainbow hearts.

“This is not acceptable. This is not who we are,” said resident Luann Carra. “We’re an open loving community.”